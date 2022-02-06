ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce $19.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the highest is $20.22 million. ViewRay posted sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $69.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $69.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.09 million, with estimates ranging from $88.09 million to $100.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $677.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 698,074 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.