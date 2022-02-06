ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 90,468 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in ViewRay by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ViewRay by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $7,464,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

