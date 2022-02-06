Vitae (VITAE) Price Tops $0.35

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.58 or 1.00153540 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

