Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 411,153 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,701,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $280,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 7,909,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,774,294. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

