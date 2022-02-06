Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $99.96 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $99,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,736. The company has a market capitalization of $375.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

