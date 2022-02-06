W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $560.00 at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $487.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.46. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $364.72 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

