Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 842,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $39,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

