Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,311 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.