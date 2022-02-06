Warburg Research Reiterates “€131.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRN. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.88 ($111.10).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €86.80 ($97.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €92.88 and a 200-day moving average of €89.37. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Krones has a one year low of €64.30 ($72.25) and a one year high of €99.60 ($111.91).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

