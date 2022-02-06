Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.71, but opened at $34.51. Warby Parker shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2,717 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 438,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.97 per share, with a total value of $23,638,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,428,091 shares of company stock valued at $103,336,307 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,771,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,797,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000.

About Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

