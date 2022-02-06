Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRTBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY remained flat at $$2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.