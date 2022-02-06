Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRTBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th.
WRTBY remained flat at $$2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.21.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
