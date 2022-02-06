Waves Enterprise Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

