Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

