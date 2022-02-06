WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEC. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.

NYSE:WEC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

