Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TENB. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.45.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

