Wells Fargo & Company Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $83.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.17.

NYSE GM opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

