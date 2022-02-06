Wells Fargo & Company Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $23.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670 over the last three months. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 754,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,678,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after acquiring an additional 581,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 460,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

