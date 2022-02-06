Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

