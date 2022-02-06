Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been given a C$1.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

Westhaven Gold stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.22 million and a PE ratio of -20.53.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.