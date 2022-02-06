WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $207.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $160.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.43.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

