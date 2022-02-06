Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 149.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,248 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,573,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

