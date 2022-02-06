Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

