Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 8,847 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 295.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.15 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

