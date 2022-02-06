Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:FSRXU opened at $9.83 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.