Wolverine Trading LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) by 130.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 2.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 531,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $9.93 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

