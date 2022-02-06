Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $36.60

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.60, but opened at $38.39. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 626.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

