WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $82.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

