WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells $977,280.20 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

