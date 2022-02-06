WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells $977,280.20 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
