X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 60.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYLB. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.