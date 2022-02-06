Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.
XYL stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Xylem by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Xylem by 14,890.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
