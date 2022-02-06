Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

XYL stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Xylem by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Xylem by 14,890.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

