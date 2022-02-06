Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of AUY opened at $3.99 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

