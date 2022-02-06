Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,413 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises approximately 5.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after acquiring an additional 806,292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after acquiring an additional 829,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after buying an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

