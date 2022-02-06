Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRXT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of CRXT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 244,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.