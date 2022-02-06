Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post sales of $411.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $413.30 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Koppers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Koppers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 119,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,786. The company has a market capitalization of $627.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Koppers has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.