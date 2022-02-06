Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NGM opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

In other news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

