Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

