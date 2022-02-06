Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.42. Twitter reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after buying an additional 628,060 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

