Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $223,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $34,745,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPH opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

