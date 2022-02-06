Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at $138,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.