Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.99 Million

Analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to announce sales of $918.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.20 million and the highest is $957.77 million. Cabot reported sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 62,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 440,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. Cabot has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

