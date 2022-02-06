Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce sales of $434.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.30 million and the highest is $460.40 million. Materion reported sales of $339.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE MTRN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. 45,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64. Materion has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 43.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

