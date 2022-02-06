Zacks: Analysts Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $394.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.55.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

