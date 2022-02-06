Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce sales of $341.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.40 million and the lowest is $336.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $299.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. 3,175,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 131,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

