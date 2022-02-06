Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.
NYSE:COLD opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.29. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.
In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.
