Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 541,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

