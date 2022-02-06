Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $39,767,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

