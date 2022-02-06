Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viking Therapeutics.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VKTX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.63.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
