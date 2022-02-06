Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

