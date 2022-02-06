Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.89. 291,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,183. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

