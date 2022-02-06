Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report sales of $161.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.60 million and the lowest is $160.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $840.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

HOMB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 430,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,643. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

