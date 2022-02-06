Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vistra (NYSE:VST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

VST opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

